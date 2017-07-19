Now Playing
Posted: July 19, 2017

Usher Supposedly Paid $1.1 Million Dollar For Infecting A Woman With Herpes

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

A woman by the name of Maya Fox-Davis is claiming that R&amp;B star Usher gave her an STD. In her lawsuit she claims Usher shared a sexual relationship with her and claimed he was STD free knowing that he really wasn’t.

Maya believed what Usher had told her and continued her sexual relationship with the artist.

According to Radar Online, the lawsuit reached a settlement back in 2012 but is now just being found out . Usher supposedly paid a reported $2,754.40 for her medical bills and ended paying $1.1 million settlement in December of 2012.

 


