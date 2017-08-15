Usher Will Not Be Settling STD Lawsuit

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Usher is ready to put up a fight over the allegedly STD lawsuit against him.

A source close to the singer says that Usher is ready to fight the allegations against an will not be paying anyone to make these disappear.

According to TMZ,

Usher is currently being sued by 4 people claim that R&B artist gave them an STD. Usher never told them that he had the sexual transmitted disease. Usher has not said anything publicly since these allegations came out.

There’s no settlement on the table but ” it might cost more to defend yourself against a lawsuit than the cost to make it all disappear.