Posted: August 10, 2017

Usher Work On New Music With Jermaine Dupri

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

While Usher has been making headlines for allegedly giving a couple of women an STD. Usher has remain quite about everything ever since news broke about herpes.

Now,Usher is in the studio working on maybe a new album to address the negative press. A video that was posted on Instagram showed Jermaine Dupri and Usher in the studio while Usher is singing along to Kendrick Lamar hit song “Humble” .

Check out the post below:

