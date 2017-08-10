Usher Work On New Music With Jermaine Dupri

By nigelsealy

While Usher has been making headlines for allegedly giving a couple of women an STD. Usher has remain quite about everything ever since news broke about herpes.

Now,Usher is in the studio working on maybe a new album to address the negative press. A video that was posted on Instagram showed Jermaine Dupri and Usher in the studio while Usher is singing along to Kendrick Lamar hit song “Humble” .

