By Estee

Power 953 News

Venus Williams is fighting back against the wrongful death lawsuit filed against her for that fatal accident last month. She filed a response in court saying that 78-year-old Jerome Barson died because he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

Venus’ court papers say, “Injuries and/or damages to the Plaintiff were solely and/or proximately caused by the unreasonable failure of the Plaintiff to use an available and operational seat belt at the time of the accident.”

But an attorney for the Barsons says that data retrieved from that car proves he WAS wearing his seatbelt, as was his wife Linda, who was driving.