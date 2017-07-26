Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 26, 2017

Venus Williams Fights Back Against the Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Venus Williams is fighting back against the wrongful death lawsuit filed against her for that fatal accident last month.  She filed a response in court saying that 78-year-old Jerome Barson died because he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

Venus’ court papers say, “Injuries and/or damages to the Plaintiff were solely and/or proximately caused by the unreasonable failure of the Plaintiff to use an available and operational seat belt at the time of the accident.”

But an attorney for the Barsons says that data retrieved from that car proves he WAS wearing his seatbelt, as was his wife Linda, who was driving.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation