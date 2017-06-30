Venus Williams might be to blame for the crash that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who was a passenger in his wife’s car when it was hit by Williams’s car.

Witnesses told police that Venus went through a red light in her home town of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9.

Jerome was put in intensive care after the crash, where he died two weeks later.

Venus has not been charged over the incident and an investigation was continuing.

Williams is currently ranked 11th in the world and is lining up for Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

Her representatives did not respond when asked how the incident could affect her at the tournament.