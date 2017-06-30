Now Playing
Venus Williams might be to blame for crash that led to death of 78 year-old
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
By Estee

Power 953 News

Venus Williams might be to blame for the crash that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who was a passenger in his wife’s car when it was hit by Williams’s car.

Witnesses told police that Venus went through a red light in her home town of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9.

Jerome was put in intensive care after the crash, where he died two weeks later.

Venus has not been charged over the incident and an investigation was continuing.

Williams is currently ranked 11th in the world and is lining up for Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

Her representatives did not respond when asked how the incident could affect her at the tournament.

 


