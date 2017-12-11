Now Playing
Posted: December 11, 2017

Victoria’s Secret Model Adriana Lima Will No Longer Take Her Clothes Off for an “Empty Cause”?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Victoria’s Secret model Ad

Victoria’s Secret Model Adriana Lima Will No Longer Take Her Clothes Off for an “Empty Cause”

riana Lima had an awakening.

It started when two things happened:  She got a call to do a sexy photo shoot, and a friend just happened to tell her that she was unhappy with her own body.

In an Instagram  post, Adriana said, “In that moment I realized that [the] majority of [women] probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society / social media / fashion etc. imposed.

“I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that . . . that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change.  I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for an empty cause.”


