Victoria’s Secret Model Adriana Lima Will No Longer Take Her Clothes Off for an “Empty Cause”

riana Lima had an awakening.

It started when two things happened: She got a call to do a sexy photo shoot, and a friend just happened to tell her that she was unhappy with her own body.

In an Instagram post, Adriana said, “In that moment I realized that [the] majority of [women] probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society / social media / fashion etc. imposed.

“I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that . . . that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change. I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for an empty cause.”