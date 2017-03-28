Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

[Video] Lil Wayne kicks fan out of his concert!

[Video] Lil Wayne kicks fan out of his concert!
[Video] Lil Wayne kicks fan out of his concert!

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Source: Vlad

It seems like fans have been acting up at shows these days. Video of Trey Songz getting into it with an alleged heckler on Friday in New York City has been going viral, and on Monday, March 27, footage surfaced of a brief confrontation at a Lil Wayne show in Denver.

Wayne is just coming off of having done a couple of shows out in Las Vegas over the weekend. Judging by his attitude towards how things went over in the desert city, it doesn’t appear as though he ran into any nonsense, tweeting “Vegas treated me like a young king!” on Sunday, March 26. In contrast, Weezy gets up in the patrons face over the offense.

It is clear Wayne’s people were on top of it, attacking the problem before Wayne totally lost his head. When the dust settled the Young Money rapper’s hype man got the crowd back in the pocket, hollering “No f**k n****s allowed.”


