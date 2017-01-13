Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2017

Warrant Out for Young Thug

Warrant Out for Young Thug

Young Thug was a no-show to his court date, so now the cops are looking for him.

This court date was for a ticket he got for his window tint and instead of just showing up and paying up, he’s been dodging the hearings.

 

If you recall, Thug was snatched up by police shortly before Christmas while shopping at an ATL mall. A cop spotted him and remembered he had missed court. So much for learning his lesson.

He might want to avoid malls.


