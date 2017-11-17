Watch Blake Shelton Read Mean Tweets About Being Sexiest Man Alive

By Estee

Power 953 News

Blake Shelton posted a video of himself reading MEAN TWEETS from people who don’t think he should have been named Sexiest Man Alive. And there are some good ones. Like . . .

“Woke up this morning to news that Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the ‘Great Sexy Plague of 2017’ overnight. You will be missed.”

“Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about a hearty, healthy American dog food.”

“Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list off the side effects at the end while you watch him build a bird house.”

“Blake Shelton isn’t even the sexiest man at this Waffle House.”

At least he’s got a sense of humor about it.