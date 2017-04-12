Now Playing
Posted: April 12, 2017

This is hilarious!

A little kid who looks like he’s about four got to meet the Easter Bunny at a shopping mall in Delaware the other day.  But the bunny walked away before he was done.

So he started chasing him through the mall, and his mom got it on video.  Also, the kid’s name happens to be “Chase.” hahahaha


