Watch Drake Call Out a Fan Who Was Groping Women During His Show

By Estee

Power 953 News

During a post-concert performance in Australia, Drake noticed a guy groping women, and he went off. He said, “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and [eff] you up.

There’s no word if the jackass was thrown out.