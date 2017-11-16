Now Playing
Posted: November 16, 2017

Watch Drake Call Out a Fan Who Was Groping Women During His Show

By Estee

Power 953 News

During a post-concert performance in Australia, Drake noticed a guy groping women, and he went off.  He said, “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and [eff] you up.

“If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and [eff] your ass up.”

There’s no word if the jackass was thrown out.


