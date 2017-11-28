Now Playing
Posted: November 28, 2017

Watch Katy Perry Kick a Beach Ball Directly Into a Fan’s Face

By Estee

Power 953 News

During her show in Salt Lake City on Friday night, Katy Perry was kicking around huge beach balls that looked like eyeballs.  And a fan named Jordan Hanks was right up close, filming it with her phone.

Until one of those balls smacked her right in the face.  It made for great video, and luckily Jordan wasn’t hurt.

She says, “Everyone around me asked me if I was okay and I was just laughing uncontrollably.

“My phone died shortly after, so once I got home and charged it I watched the video and it was hilarious.”


