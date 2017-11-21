Watch Matthew McConaughey Give Out Turkeys to 4,500 People

By Estee

Matthew McConaughey helped hand-deliver 4,500 turkeys to the people of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Check out the video of him driving around handing out frozen birds.

At the end of the day, he said, “Everybody was 100 percent surprised. See you’ve got those who absolutely needed it, you got some people that just do a lot of good in the community . . . It was a great day.” ( Delish.com)