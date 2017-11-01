Wendy Williams Fainted During Her Live Show Yesterday

By Estee

Power 953 News

Wendy was hosting a live broadcast of her show . . . and since it was Halloween, she was dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

Toward the end of the show, she started introducing a costume contest, but she FAINTED.

The show went to a commercial break. But when it was over, she was back to finish the show. She said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But, you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

Here’s video of her fainting, and coming back. The look on her face before she goes down is actually kind of scary . . . the way she just knows something bad is about to happen.

Later, she Tweeted, “Everybody relax. I’m doing fine . . . just needed some water and electrolytes.”

She’ll talk more about it more on today’s show.