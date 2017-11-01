Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 01, 2017

Wendy Williams Fainted During Her Live Show Yesterday

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Wendy was hosting a live broadcast of her show . . . and since it was Halloween, she was dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

Toward the end of the show, she started introducing a costume contest, but she FAINTED.

The show went to a commercial break.  But when it was over, she was back to finish the show.  She said, “That was not a stunt.  I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out.  But, you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

Here’s  video of her fainting, and coming back.  The look on her face before she goes down is actually kind of scary . . . the way she just knows something bad is about to happen.

Later, she  Tweeted, “Everybody relax.  I’m doing fine . . . just needed some water and electrolytes.”

She’ll talk more about it more on today’s show.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation