Posted: June 13, 2017

Who tops Forbes list of the Top-Earning Celebrities?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
By Estee

Power 953 News

“Forbes” just released the ‘Celebrity 100’ . . . its annual list of the top-earning celebrities.  This year, it’s topped by Diddy.

That may seem strange since it’s been seven years since his last studio album . . . but he makes almost all his money from his other business ventures, like his Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka, a sports drink, and a TV network.

And apparently, those things are VERY profitable, because he’s banked $130 million over the past year.  That DOES include some music-related money from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Beyonce is second with earnings of $105 million.  Here’s the Top 20:

1.  Diddy, $130 million

2.  Beyoncé, $105 million

3.  “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, $95 million

4.  Drake, $94 million

5.  Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

6.  The Weeknd, $92 million

7.  Howard Stern, $90 million

8.  Coldplay, $88 million

9.  Mystery novelist James Patterson, $87 million

10.  LeBron James, $86 million

11.  A tie between Guns N’ Roses and Rush Limbaugh, both with $84 million . . . which is a very amusing pairing by the way.

13.  Justin Bieber, $83.5 million

14.  Soccer player Lionel Messi, $80 million

15.  Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million

16.  Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million

17.  Bruce Springsteen, $75 million

18.  A tie between Adele and Jerry Seinfeld, both with $69 million

20.  Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

Taylor Swift was the highest paid celebrity last year with a whopping $170 million.  However, she’s had a quiet 12 months working on her new album, so she dropped to #49 this year, making “only” around $44 million.


