Who tops Forbes list of the Top-Earning Celebrities?

“Forbes” just released the ‘Celebrity 100’ . . . its annual list of the top-earning celebrities. This year, it’s topped by Diddy.

That may seem strange since it’s been seven years since his last studio album . . . but he makes almost all his money from his other business ventures, like his Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka, a sports drink, and a TV network.

And apparently, those things are VERY profitable, because he’s banked $130 million over the past year. That DOES include some music-related money from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Beyonce is second with earnings of $105 million. Here’s the Top 20:

1. Diddy, $130 million

2. Beyoncé, $105 million

3. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, $95 million

4. Drake, $94 million

5. Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

6. The Weeknd, $92 million

7. Howard Stern, $90 million

8. Coldplay, $88 million

9. Mystery novelist James Patterson, $87 million

10. LeBron James, $86 million

11. A tie between Guns N’ Roses and Rush Limbaugh, both with $84 million . . . which is a very amusing pairing by the way.

13. Justin Bieber, $83.5 million

14. Soccer player Lionel Messi, $80 million

15. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million

16. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million

17. Bruce Springsteen, $75 million

18. A tie between Adele and Jerry Seinfeld, both with $69 million

20. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

Taylor Swift was the highest paid celebrity last year with a whopping $170 million. However, she’s had a quiet 12 months working on her new album, so she dropped to #49 this year, making “only” around $44 million.