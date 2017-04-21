Sign in with your existing account
WHOA! Jay Z & Beyonce are worth is much!
By
djnailz
Power 953 News
Jay Z and Beyoncé are the perfect example of relationship goals and a power couple.
The couple has been invested in many different business endeavors, and the two superstars have no shortage on money.
According to Fortune, both artists have a combined net worth of almost $1 billion.
Jay Z is worth about $610 million due to the latest reports from
Forbes. His money comes from various projects including TIDAL, his music, Roc Nation, his production company with the Weinstein Company, investment company, and more.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé is worth about $290 million according to
Forbes. With Ivy Park, different endorsements, her super successful tours, and more.
That is a combination of $900 million. Not bad!
