Why is Cardi B’s Sound Engineer Apologizing to Beyonce

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cardi B’s sound engineer, Ashby The Mix Engineer, might have been on the come-up after he produced Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow.” But looks like he make a rookie mistake when he leaked top secret info about Cardi collaborating with Beyonce .

We all know Beyonce is all about her privacy, so when the news of their collab hit the media, it probably didn’t sit right with her team. Now, Ashby has issued an apology to her on social media.

He posted a snapchat saying, “Public apology to Beyonce and all her fans unfortunately Hot New Hip Hop invaded my privacy.”

Although he took responsibility for the mishap, he said that this was a lesson for his future business moves.

Beyoncé and Cardi originally met during the Made In America Music Festival in Philadelphia.