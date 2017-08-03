Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

Will Justin Bieber Face Criminal Charges For Running His Truck Into a Photographer?

By Estee

Cops are not following through with any criminal charges against Bieber for accidentally running his truck into a paparazzo.

They’ve determined Bieber had no intent to strike the paparazzo when he left church last week. Bieber’s monster truck knocked the photographer to the ground. The photog went to the hospital.

What’s more, cops tell us the photographer was in the wrong for standing in the street, but since that’s a minor crime he won’t be charged because it wasn’t committed in the presence of police.

 


