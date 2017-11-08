Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 08, 2017

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did not give Tyrese $5 million

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Tyrese  claims Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million so he could dig himself out of a financial hole, but sources directly connected to both Will and Jada say it simply isn’t true.

Our Will and Jada sources say they did not give Tyrese any money at all.

Tyrese posted last Sunday that Will and Jada gave him the gift in return for him staying mum about his trial. Tyrese wrote, “You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid. I will listen.”

Will and Jada have been friends with Tyrese for years, and we’re told they’re extremely worried Tyrese is having a major breakdown.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation