Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did not give Tyrese $5 million

By Estee

Power 953 News

Tyrese claims Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million so he could dig himself out of a financial hole, but sources directly connected to both Will and Jada say it simply isn’t true.

Our Will and Jada sources say they did not give Tyrese any money at all.

Tyrese posted last Sunday that Will and Jada gave him the gift in return for him staying mum about his trial. Tyrese wrote, “You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid. I will listen.”

Will and Jada have been friends with Tyrese for years, and we’re told they’re extremely worried Tyrese is having a major breakdown.