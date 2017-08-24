Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: August 24, 2017

Will Smith said “Bad Boys 3” was, “very, very, very close” to happening.  Now Martin Lawrence is singing a different tune

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Last December, Will Smith said  “Bad Boys 3” was, “very, very, very close” to happening.  But now Martin Lawrence is singing a different tune.

He says,”I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out.  Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.  I’m there, I’m ready right now.

“If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that.  That’s the studio’s decision.”

That “other movie” Will’s doing is most likely Disney’s  “Aladdin” remake.  He’s playing the Genie.

“Bad Boys 2” came out back in 2003 . . . 14 years ago.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation