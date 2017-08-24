By Estee

Power 953 News

Last December, Will Smith said “Bad Boys 3” was, “very, very, very close” to happening. But now Martin Lawrence is singing a different tune.

He says,”I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out. Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen. I’m there, I’m ready right now.

“If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

That “other movie” Will’s doing is most likely Disney’s “Aladdin” remake. He’s playing the Genie.

“Bad Boys 2” came out back in 2003 . . . 14 years ago.