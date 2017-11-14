Wiz Khalifa Says “Lean Is Lame”

By Estee

Wiz Khalifa has a message for all the kids out there who don’t want to sip COUGH SYRUP just to get high: Don’t bother.

Wiz posted a video where he says, “You know, when a lot of people follow one trend, or find themselves doing the same thing that everybody else is doing, you don’t really get somebody that speaks for the other side.

“So I’ma just go ahead and [do that]. Lean is lame. Not for the lean sippers . . . don’t get in your feelings. It’s for the people that don’t [eff] with that. Feel empowered. Know, lean is definitely lame.”

It’s worth noting that Wiz is VERY pro-marijuana, and was smoking a blunt in the video.