Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 14, 2017

Wiz Khalifa Says “Lean Is Lame”

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Wiz Khalifa has a message for all the kids out there who don’t want to sip COUGH SYRUP just to get high:  Don’t bother.

Wiz posted a video where he says, “You know, when a lot of people follow one trend, or find themselves doing the same thing that everybody else is doing, you don’t really get somebody that speaks for the other side.

“So I’ma just go ahead and [do that].  Lean is lame.  Not for the lean sippers . . . don’t get in your feelings.  It’s for the people that don’t [eff] with that.  Feel empowered.  Know, lean is definitely lame.”

It’s worth noting that Wiz is VERY pro-marijuana, and was smoking a blunt in the video.

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation