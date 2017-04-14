Sign in with your existing account
Would you eat this taco-covered pizza?
By
Estee
Power 953 News
ANYTHING can be a pizza topping . . . liiiiike, let’s say tacos!
There’s a pizza place in Hoboken, New Jersey called Tony Baloney’s. And they sell a pizza that’s COVERED in tacos.
The owner says two guys came in, “High as hell, stoned out of their minds” and asked for tacos on a pizza.
That’s when he said, we’ve got a great idea!
He made it, they came back with friends who wanted to try it, and suddenly, everyone was trying to get the taco pizza. Now they make it every Tuesday and there’s always a line out the door.
When it’s done, it weighs 30 POUNDS . . . and costs $80 for the pizza, or $10 a slice. Each slice contains three tacos, though, so you’re getting a solid meal for your money.
