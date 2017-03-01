Now Playing
Posted: March 01, 2017

would you pay that much for this kanye statue?

The Kanye-as-Jesus Oscar statue can be yours . . . for just $50K.  That’s the one that showed up in Hollywood just before the Oscars.

The artist Plastic Jesus has it up for sale.  He says it’s a critique on how  “consumers” like us build people like Kanye into gods.  And, “Sure, Kanye is hugely talented.  He’s a genius when it comes to writing and production . . .

“But we’ve built him into something which is far greater than that . . . and when people don’t meet those expectations, that’s when we start to crucify them.”

