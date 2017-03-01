would you pay that much for this kanye statue?

The Kanye-as-Jesus Oscar statue can be yours . . . for just $50K. That’s the one that showed up in Hollywood just before the Oscars.

The artist Plastic Jesus has it up for sale. He says it’s a critique on how “consumers” like us build people like Kanye into gods. And, “Sure, Kanye is hugely talented. He’s a genius when it comes to writing and production . . .

“But we’ve built him into something which is far greater than that . . . and when people don’t meet those expectations, that’s when we start to crucify them.”