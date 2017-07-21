Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 21, 2017

Would You Try Pickles Soaked In Fruit Punch?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Earlier this year, Thrillist.com put out a list of the GROSSEST FOOD that people love in every state.  And the food for Mississippi was the koolickle . . . which is the WILD combo of a pickle soaked in Kool-Aid.

Well . . . apparently that INSPIRED the lunatics at Walmart, because they just started selling pickles that are soaking in FRUIT PUNCH.

They’re calling them “Tropickles,” and a massive jar will only run you two bucks.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation