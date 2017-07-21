Would You Try Pickles Soaked In Fruit Punch?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Earlier this year, Thrillist.com put out a list of the GROSSEST FOOD that people love in every state. And the food for Mississippi was the koolickle . . . which is the WILD combo of a pickle soaked in Kool-Aid.

Well . . . apparently that INSPIRED the lunatics at Walmart, because they just started selling pickles that are soaking in FRUIT PUNCH.

They’re calling them “Tropickles,” and a massive jar will only run you two bucks.