By Estee

Power 953 News

In a year packed with pretty heavy, depressing news, here’s a somewhat interesting distraction for you: Instagram has released a list of the most-liked photos of the year. Unfortunately the Top 10 is dominated by the same three people . . . Beyoncé, soccer stud Christiano Ronaldo, and Selena Gomez.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Beyoncé’s post announcing she was pregnant with twins . . . 11.2 million likes

2. Cristiano Ronaldo with his new daughter . . . 11 million

3. Selena Gomez revealing that she had a kidney transplant . . . 10.3 million

4. Beyoncé’s first photo with her twins . . . 10.27 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo holding his new TWINS . . . 8.3 million. These are the babies he had from a surrogate in June, BEFORE the other daughter was born

6. The Weeknd embracing his then-girl Selena Gomez . . . 8.1 million

7. The Weeknd and Selena making their ‘red carpet debut’ . . . 7.8 million

8. Cristiano Ronaldo hanging with his family . . . 7.3 million likes. This guy is a big deal, especially with soccer fans, but this is just a random family photo. Oh, wait . . . Cristiano is wearing some VERY short shorts. Well, maybe that explains it.

9. Selena showing off some skin during a photo shoot on a bike . . . 7.2 million

10. Selena celebrating her 25th birthday. She has two birthday cakes, and for some reason she’s sitting ON the table next to them . . . 7.1 million

If this list seems a little bland and repetitive, that’s because Selena and Cristiano have the benefit of having the first- and second-most Instagram followers. Beyoncé is fourth . . . behind donut-licker Ariana Grande, who’s third. The only other people with over 100 million followers are Kim Kardashian, who has the fifth-most, and Taylor Swift, who’s in sixth.