Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 30, 2017

In a year packed with pretty heavy, depressing news, here’s a somewhat interesting distraction for you:  Instagram has released a list of the most-liked photos of the year

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

In a year packed with pretty heavy, depressing news, here’s a somewhat interesting distraction for you:  Instagram has released a list of the most-liked photos of the year.  Unfortunately the Top 10 is dominated by the same three people . . . Beyoncé, soccer stud Christiano Ronaldo, and Selena Gomez.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  Beyoncé’s  post announcing she was pregnant with twins . . . 11.2 million likes

2.  Cristiano Ronaldo with his  new daughter . . . 11 million

3.  Selena Gomez  revealing that she had a kidney transplant . . . 10.3 million

   

4.   Beyoncé’s first  photo with her twins . . . 10.27 million

5.   Cristiano Ronaldo  holding his new TWINS . . . 8.3 million.  These are the babies he had from a surrogate in June, BEFORE the other daughter was born

 

6.    The Weeknd  embracing his then-girl  Selena Gomez . . . 8.1 million

7.   The Weeknd and  Selena  making their ‘red carpet debut’ . . .  7.8 million

 

8.   Cristiano Ronaldo  hanging with his family . . . 7.3 million likes.  This guy is a big deal, especially with soccer fans, but this is just a random family photo.  Oh, wait . . . Cristiano is wearing some VERY short shorts.  Well, maybe that explains it.

9.   Selena  showing off some skin during a photo shoot on a bike . . . 7.2 million

10.   Selena  celebrating her 25th birthday.  She has two birthday cakes, and for some reason she’s sitting ON the table next to them . . . 7.1 million

If this list seems a little bland and repetitive, that’s because Selena and Cristiano have the benefit of having the first- and second-most Instagram followers.  Beyoncé is fourth . . . behind donut-licker  Ariana Grande, who’s third.  The only other people with over 100 million followers are  Kim Kardashian, who has the fifth-most, and  Taylor Swift, who’s in sixth.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation