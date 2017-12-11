Now Playing
Posted: December 11, 2017

Yeezy Season 6 Posters Appear in Miami

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Could Yeezy Season 6 be coming to Miami? This past weekend poster of Kim Kardashian started appearing on street signs with her wearing the exclusive Yeezy Season 6 outfit.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

While their hasn’t been an official date for when Yeezy 6 will come out.With Kim posting Yeezy Season 6 to her 100 plus million followers on Instagram. It will be just a matter of time until they reveal the date.

In addition, Kanye West finally made the Kardashian Christmas Card.

Check out the post below:

Instagram Photo

 


