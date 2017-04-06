Now Playing
Posted: April 06, 2017

You Can Float in the Pool on Kim Kardahsian’s Butt

You Can Float in the Pool on Kim Kardahsian’s Butt

By Estee

Power 953 News

Massive swan, flamingo and doughnut floats are all over the place, but now we will be able to see Kim K booties floaties? Definitely risqué! Yassss!

She just released her newest line of Kimoji merchandise and amongst the lighters, phone cases and hats is this pool float resembling her famous derriere—and it can be yours for $98.

If a butt float isn’t your thing, there’s a word bubble one that says “LIT.”


