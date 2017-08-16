Now Playing
Posted: August 16, 2017

You Can Now See Unlimited Movies in the Theater for $10 a Month

By Estee

MoviePass is a service that’s been around for a few years now, where you pay a monthly flat rate, and then you can go to see as many movies in the theater as you want.

And yesterday, MoviePass slashed its monthly cost from $50 to just $9.95.  So, you can see as many movies as you want for roughly the cost of ONE ticket.  Or LESS than one ticket in a lot of areas.

There are a few minor catches.  You can only go to one movie per day, and it doesn’t include premium theaters like IMAX and 3-D.  Also, not EVERY theater accepts MoviePass, although the company says 91% of them DO.


