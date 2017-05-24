Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 24, 2017

You can put away your anacondas, guys . . . because Nicki Minaj don’t want none

Comments

Related

View Larger
You can put away your anacondas, guys . . . because Nicki Minaj don’t want none

By Estee

Power 953 News

She’s CELIBATE.  At least for now.

Yesterday on Ellen” she said,  “I’m just chilling right now.  I’m celibate.  I wanted to go a year without dating any men.  I hate men.”

There is ONE guy she might break her vow for . . . NAS.  She says they’ve been having, “sleepovers”, but nothing sexual has happened.  But she said, “I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation