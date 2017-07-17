You KNOW it’s time to change your diet when your gas is bad enough to take down a PLANE.

An American Airlines flight was grounded yesterday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina after one passenger’s gas was SO BAD that other people on the flight were getting NAUSEA and headaches. Yes, really.

We don’t have any other details, like where the flight was from or where it was supposed to be going, and I’m betting the guy who was stinking up the place hopes more info NEVER comes out.

Charlotte Observer