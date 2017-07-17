Sign in with your existing account
You KNOW it’s time to change your diet when your farts are bad enough to take down a PLANE.
By
Estee
Power 953 News
You KNOW it’s time to change your diet when your gas is bad enough to take down a PLANE.
An American Airlines flight was grounded yesterday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina after
one passenger’s gas was SO BAD that other people on the flight were getting NAUSEA and headaches. Yes, really.
We don’t have any other details, like where the flight was from or where it was supposed to be going, and I’m betting the
guy who was stinking up the place hopes more info NEVER comes out.
Charlotte Observer
