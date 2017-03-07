Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2017

Young Thug Allegedly Slaps Woman

Young Thug Allegedly Slaps Woman

Young Thug is in some big trouble for allegedly slapping a woman in the face in a nightclub parking lot in Atlanta.  Supposedly, she was arguing with his fiancée, and that’s when he stepped in.

There’s no word on his side of the story, but the woman is pressing charges for battery.  Apparently, the altercation was caught on a few videos, but none of them show him hitting her.

 


