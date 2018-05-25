Now Playing
No Program
Posted: May 25, 2018

ACCUSATION: Morgan Freeman Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct

By Estee

Power 953 News

A reporter at CNN  investigated Morgan Freeman after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to her.  And if what she uncovered is true, his behavior is out of control.

She found eight women claiming to be victims, and many more who claim to have witnessed his actions first hand.

CNN says Freeman has a history of making lewd comments about women’s appearances, and of unwanted touching . . . like shoulder massages or putting a hand on a woman’s lower back.

And people claim it happens at his production company, on movie sets, and even with entertainment reporters.

Morgan responded to CNN’s report with the following statement . . . “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.

“I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected . . . that was never my intent.”

