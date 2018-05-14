Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2018

Adidas Investigation Underway After Employee working on Yeezy sneakers suffers Gruesome Injury

By Estee

Power 953 News

Oh, wow. This story just hurts thinking about it. There was an employee at Adidas who was working on the Yeezy sneakers when a 3D Printer fell onto his foot.

He was so badly injured he had to be airlifted to the hospital. Sources say his injury was so bad he had his foot amputated.

We’re told the Occupational Safety and Health Association is now trying to determine if there were any workplace violations that caused the accident.  It’d be about $129k per violation.

He’s lawyered up and going after Adidas. Can we say PAY DAY!

