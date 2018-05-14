By Estee

Oh, wow. This story just hurts thinking about it. There was an employee at Adidas who was working on the Yeezy sneakers when a 3D Printer fell onto his foot.

He was so badly injured he had to be airlifted to the hospital. Sources say his injury was so bad he had his foot amputated.

We’re told the Occupational Safety and Health Association is now trying to determine if there were any workplace violations that caused the accident. It’d be about $129k per violation.

He’s lawyered up and going after Adidas. Can we say PAY DAY!