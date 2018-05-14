Sign in with your existing account
Adidas Investigation Underway After Employee working on Yeezy sneakers suffers Gruesome Injury
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Oh, wow. This story just hurts thinking about it. There was an employee at Adidas who was working on the Yeezy sneakers when
a 3D Printer fell onto his foot.
He was so badly injured he had to be airlifted to the hospital. Sources say his injury was so bad he had his foot amputated.
We’re told the Occupational Safety and Health Association is now trying to determine if there were any workplace violations
that caused the accident. It’d be about $129k per violation.
He’s lawyered up and going after Adidas. Can we say PAY DAY!
