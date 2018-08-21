All the VMA Info you need!

By Estee

Power 953 News

It was a good night for Camila Cabello at the “VMAs” last night. She won Artist AND Video of the Year.

There was no host, but Cardi B opened the show pretending to breastfeed her baby. It was actually a VMA wrapped in a towel. Cardi won Best New Artist and Song of the Summer for “I Like It.”

Jennifer Lopez accepted the Video Vanguard Award, after performing a medley of her hits . . . with A-Rod looking on. She called him her “twin soul” and said, “My life is sweeter and better with you in it.”

Tiffany Haddish totally botched Camila Cabello’s name during what was basically a stand-up routine with Kevin Hart. . . before they presented the award for Best Hip-Hop video.

The show closed with an interesting performance. It started with Post Malone and 21 Savage doing “Rockstar”. But then Malone took up the guitar and jammed with Aerosmith.