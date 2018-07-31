Almost a week after her overdose, Demi Lovato is still in the hospital. Sources say she’s suffering extreme nausea and a high fever, which are among the possible after-effects of an OD.

Apparently, this was a life-or-death situation for Demi . . . but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

There’s still no word what she overdosed on, but it must have been some sort of opioid, since she was treated with Narcan.