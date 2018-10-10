Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 10, 2018

AMA Highlights: Panic! At the Disco Did a Decent “Bohemian Rhapsody” and XXXTentacion Won a Posthumous Award

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Taylor Swift had a big night at the  “American Music Awards”.  She and her giant snake kicked off the show with a performance of  “I Did Something Bad”.

And she became the most-awarded female artist ever by picking up four awards, including Artist of the Year.

After winning that one, she made one of the few political statements of the night.  She said, “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people:

“The midterm elections on November 6.  Get out and vote.”

She didn’t tell anyone WHO to vote for, but we all know who she’s supporting.

Other highlights of the night included Panic! At The Disco doing a pretty decent version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”   . . . XXXTENTACION’s mother accepting his award for Best Soul / R&amp;B Album . . .

 

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE