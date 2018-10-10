By Estee

Taylor Swift had a big night at the “American Music Awards”. She and her giant snake kicked off the show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad”.

And she became the most-awarded female artist ever by picking up four awards, including Artist of the Year.

After winning that one, she made one of the few political statements of the night. She said, “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people:

“The midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote.”

She didn’t tell anyone WHO to vote for, but we all know who she’s supporting.

Other highlights of the night included Panic! At The Disco doing a pretty decent version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” . . . XXXTENTACION’s mother accepting his award for Best Soul / R&B Album . . .