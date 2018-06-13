Angelina Jolie could be losing primary custody of her six kids

By Estee

Brad Pitt and Angelina are in a bit of a custody battle, because Brad allegedly believes she’s alienating the kids from him . . . maybe she’s talking smack about him, or otherwise trying to keep him out of their lives.

And now, a court has ordered Angelina to take steps to improve the kids’ relationship with Brad . . . and if she doesn’t, she could lose primary custody.

The court says Brad should get a summer visitation schedule, and easy phone access for calls and texts between him and each of the kids, without monitoring or interference. Supposedly, Angelina has agreed to this.