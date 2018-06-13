Now Playing
Posted: June 13, 2018

Angelina Jolie could be losing primary custody of her six kids

By Estee

Power 953 News

Brad Pitt and Angelina are in a bit of a custody battle, because Brad allegedly believes she’s alienating the kids from him . . . maybe she’s talking smack about him, or otherwise trying to keep him out of their lives.

And now, a court has ordered Angelina to take steps to improve the kids’ relationship with Brad . . . and if she doesn’t, she could lose primary custody.

The court says Brad should get a summer visitation schedule, and easy phone access for calls and texts between him and each of the kids, without monitoring or interference.  Supposedly, Angelina has agreed to this.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
