Angelina Says Brad Isn’t Paying Child Support

By Estee

Power 953 News

We’re two years on from their split, and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still can’t get along.

Angelina filed court papers yesterday saying that Brad hasn’t paid child support since the separation.

Angelina’s rep says, “The aim of Angelina’s routine filing is to promote closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

Meanwhile, TMZ says Angelina has two new lawyers. Her previous divorce lawyer apparently quit because Angelina is, “fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable.”