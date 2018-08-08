Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 08, 2018

Angelina Says Brad Isn’t Paying Child Support

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

We’re two years on from their split, and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still can’t get along.

Angelina filed court papers yesterday saying that Brad hasn’t paid child support since the separation.

Angelina’s rep says, “The aim of Angelina’s routine filing is to promote closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

Meanwhile, TMZ says Angelina has two new lawyers.  Her previous divorce lawyer apparently quit because Angelina is, “fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation