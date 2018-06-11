Anthony Bourdain Committed Suicide on Friday . . . Here’s What We Know

By Estee

Power 953 News

By now, you’ve probably heard about the death of Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in France early Friday morning. He was 61. But there were a few developments over the weekend . . .

Anthony reportedly hung himself in a hotel bathroom using the belt from his bath robe. The local police say there’s no indication that anyone else had been there that morning, and there’s no sign of foul play.

Anthony’s friend, chef Eric Ripert, found his body in the hotel room. They’d been filming an episode of Anthony’s travel and food show, “Parts Unknown”.

Anthony had been dating Italian actress Asia Argento for more than a year. She said, “Anthony gave all of himself in everything he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

It’s worth noting that it’s unclear whether they were still together at the time of his death.