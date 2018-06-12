Are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engaged?

By Estee

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just publicly confirmed that they’re dating – TWO WEEKS ago . . . they’re moving incredibly fast. Then a couple days after that, Pete got a few tattoos inspired by Ariana, and NOW they’ve found another way to express that they’ll be together until death… According to reports, they’re already ENGAGED. They’ve been dating longer than those two weeks, BUT it’s still been less than a month. It was only a month ago that Ariana broke up with Mac Miller , her boyfriend of two years.