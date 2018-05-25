Now Playing
Posted: May 25, 2018

Are Brad and Angelina Still Fighting for Custody of Their Kids?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie STILL haven’t figured out custody for their kids . . . and it sounds like things aren’t going to get better any time soon.

According to E! Online, Angelina wants to take the kids to Europe while she films  “Maleficent 2” there . . . but Brad will be working in L.A. and he doesn’t want to give them up for the whole summer.

And a source says Angelina is FURIOUS that he’s blocking her.

Brad and Angelina still haven’t finalized their divorce, and the source says it’s because they can’t come to an agreement on custody.

