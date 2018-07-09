Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Engaged?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Soooo another rushed proposal in Hollywood? First ARIANA GRANDE did it, and now JUSTIN BIEBER is engaged, too.

Witnesses supposedly saw Justin propose to Hailey Baldwin at a restaurant in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Nobody in the joint got it on video, though, because Justin’s security made everyone put their phones away because, “something special was about to happen.”

But Justin’s parents may have confirmed it on social media. His dad Jeremy posted an Instagram message saying, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

And his mom, Pattie Mallette, Tweeted, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, Tweeted, “[God] is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done. Love you 2 so much!!!”

Justin and Hailey dated a few years ago, but they just got back together last month. He’s 24, she’s 21.