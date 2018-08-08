Now Playing
Posted: August 08, 2018

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Saving Themselves for Marriage?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber and his fiance Hailey Baldwin have taken a vow of abstinence. Yup, they are saving themselves for marriage.

A source says, “They’re both very religious and they want to abstain until they’re married. Justin’s a recent convert, but Hailey was brought up with religion her whole life.  It’s important to them to wait.

“So after their dates, he goes to a hotel and she goes to her apartment.”

 

