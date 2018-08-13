Are There “Family Guy” and “Simpsons” Movies in the Works?

By Estee

Power 953 News

The “Simpsons Movie” came out in 2007, 18 years after the first season premiered. Will “Family Guy” finally do a movie . . . after TWENTY years?

According to a new report in “The Wall Street Journal”, YES, there’s a “Family Guy” movie in the works. And a second “Simpsons” movie might be coming too.

There aren’t many details yet. But the “Family Guy” one would mix animation with live-action.

It’s not clear when they’d hit theaters, or how close the scripts are to being finished. But we heard last year that a “Bob’s Burgers” movie was coming in 2020, and it sounds like that one’s still happening, too.