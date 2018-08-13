Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 13, 2018

Are There “Family Guy” and “Simpsons” Movies in the Works?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

The  “Simpsons Movie” came out in 2007, 18 years after the first season premiered.  Will  “Family Guy” finally do a movie . . . after TWENTY years?

According to a new  report in  “The Wall Street Journal”, YES, there’s a  “Family Guy” movie in the works.  And a second  “Simpsons” movie might be coming too.

There aren’t many details yet.  But the  “Family Guy” one would mix animation with live-action.

It’s not clear when they’d hit theaters, or how close the scripts are to being finished.  But we  heard last year that a  “Bob’s Burgers” movie was coming in 2020, and it sounds like that one’s still happening, too.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation