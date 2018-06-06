Now Playing
Posted: June 06, 2018

Are These the Top 50 Albums of the Year So Far?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Billboard.com put together a rundown of ‘The 50 Best Albums of 2018 (So Far),’ according to CRITICS . . . not sales.

For anyone under the age of 25, “albums” are collections of songs . . . kind of like playlists . . . only they’re all released at the same time, usually by a single artist.

Here are 10 highlights, in no particular order . . .

1.  Camila Cabello,  “Camila​”

2.  Cardi B,  “Invasion of Privacy​”

3.  J. Cole,  “KOD​”

4.  Janelle Monae,  “Dirty Computer​”

5.  Justin Timberlake,  “Man of the Woods​”

6.  Kacey Musgraves,  “Golden Hour​”

7.  MGMT,  “Little Dark Age​”

8.  Post Malone,  “Beerbongs and Bentleys”

9.  Shawn Mendes,  “Shawn Mendes​”

10.  The  “Black Panther” soundtrack

