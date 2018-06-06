Are These the Top 50 Albums of the Year So Far?

By Estee

Billboard.com put together a rundown of ‘The 50 Best Albums of 2018 (So Far),’ according to CRITICS . . . not sales.

For anyone under the age of 25, “albums” are collections of songs . . . kind of like playlists . . . only they’re all released at the same time, usually by a single artist.

Here are 10 highlights, in no particular order . . .

1. Camila Cabello, “Camila​”

2. Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy​”

3. J. Cole, “KOD​”

4. Janelle Monae, “Dirty Computer​”

5. Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods​”

6. Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour​”

7. MGMT, “Little Dark Age​”

8. Post Malone, “Beerbongs and Bentleys”

9. Shawn Mendes, “Shawn Mendes​”

10. The “Black Panther” soundtrack