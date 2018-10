By Estee

Power 953 News

Don’t count Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson out just yet. Various reports indicate that they haven’t exactly made a clean break.

Sources say Mac Miller’s death hit Ariana hard, and made her realize she and Pete were moving too fast. So they’re slowing things down, including calling off the engagement.

But they’ll still hang out together. In fact, just this past Saturday, they were making out backstage at “Saturday Night Live”.