By Estee

Power 953 News

After Ariana Grande’s team announced she is taking some much needed time off. She got emotional on social media Thursday in a series of tweets.

“Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” wrote Grande, adding “i’m so f—ing tired pls” and “jus wake me up when i’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace” minutes later.

She also resurfaced a tweet from earlier this month. “j f—ing k,” she wrote while re-tweeting her own post from Sept. 22 assuring fans that “everything will be okay.”