By Estee

Power 953 News

We’ve already seen permanent tattoos and a whirlwind engagement from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They even moved in together, got MORE tattoos, and went furniture shopping.

And now we’re into song-naming territory. Ariana has an “interlude” on her upcoming album “Sweetener”, and she has decided to name it “Pete”.

When one of her followers got on her case for doing that, she replied, “The truth is I been the [eff] thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n [stuff] about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. So Pete it is.”