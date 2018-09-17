Now Playing
Posted: September 17, 2018

Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Mac Miller . . . And Adopted a Pet Pig with her Fiancé

By Estee

Ariana Grande is really upset about the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.  Over the weekend she posted a  video she took of him in happier times, along with the following caption:

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will.  I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore . . . I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.  You were my dearest friend . . .

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away.  I really wanted to.”

Then on her Instagram story, she said she was listening to  “Ladders”, a song off Mac’s latest album  “Swimming”.  Then she said she was listening to the track  “Dunno”, which he MIGHT have written about Ariana.

There’s some tabloid speculation that Ariana is so devastated by Mac’s death that she postponed her wedding to Pete Davidson.

But they’re fine. Ariana and Pete just adopted . . . a BABY PIG.  At least that’s what it looks like.  She

