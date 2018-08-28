By Estee

Ariana Grande played a show for 1,600 fans in Los Angeles on Saturday night. It was pretty informal. So much so that she stopped mid-song because someone in the crowd wasn’t ready.

Ariana started singing “Raindrops”, when a fan yelled out, “Wait, start again. I wasn’t recording!”

Ariana said, quote, “Someone said, ‘Start again. I wasn’t recording.’ And I listen! I listen. I was like, ‘Sure, are you ready now?'” Then she started again.

(Here’s video.)