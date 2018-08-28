Now Playing
Posted: August 28, 2018

Ariana Grande Stopped a Song Because Someone in the Audience Wasn’t Recording Yet

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ariana Grande played a show for 1,600 fans in Los Angeles on Saturday night.  It was pretty informal.  So much so that she stopped mid-song because someone in the crowd wasn’t ready.

Ariana started singing  “Raindrops”, when a fan yelled out, “Wait, start again.  I wasn’t recording!”

Ariana said, quote, “Someone said, ‘Start again.  I wasn’t recording.’  And I listen!  I listen.  I was like, ‘Sure, are you ready now?'”  Then she started again.

(Here’s  video.)

